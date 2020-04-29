Guns N’ Roses ‘Working Fastidiously’ on New Material

According to Susan Holmes McKagan, wife of bassist Duff McKagan, new Guns N' Roses music continues to be in the works.

“I will say GNR have been working fastidiously on some killer new stuff,” the model and rock star wife declared while appearing on the Appetite For Distortion podcast. “And I can't say much, but I've heard bits and bobs and it's pretty epic. I do wanna spread good news, but not detailed news, I guess."

Susan’s comments offer the latest indications that new music is on the way from the vaunted rockers. However, what that new material may look like - and when it will arrive - is still a topic of speculation.

At a music industry trade show in January, Slash confirmed that the band was working on new songs, though he stopped short of calling it an album. "Stuff is happening,” the guitarist admitted, “but there are no specifics. More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now. It's just like, how do you want to do this? I mean, there's material and there's recording and there's shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we're doing with it right now."

Slash had previously referred to “the next Guns record” in a 2019 interview, stating he was “excited” to start recording. Meanwhile, Duff has declared that the band's new music is "magnificent."

Like most bands around the world, Guns N’ Roses find themselves currently on lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The band postposed a slew of dates which had been planned for the spring, recently announcing rescheduled dates slated for November. They include stops in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and several South American Lollapalooza dates.