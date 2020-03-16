Guns N’ Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Following performance postponements due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Guns N’ Roses have announced rescheduled dates for their tour of South and Central America.

The trek, which was originally supposed to take place in March and April, will now be delayed until November.

“GNR fam, we’re coming back for you!” proclaimed a video on the band’s Twitter account announcing the rescheduled performances. The new dates include headlining slots at the Argentina, Brazil and Chile Lollapalooza festivals, all of which had previously been planned for the spring. Original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances.

See a full list of rescheduled tour dates for Guns N’ Roses below.

GNR's most recent show took place March 14 at the Vive Latino festival in Mexico City. Unlike many other major festivals -- including South By Southwest and Coachella -- Vive Latino chose to continue with their event as planned despite ongoing fears surrounding the CONVID-19 pandemic.

Officials cited “economic impact” as one of the reasons Vive Latino was not shut down. The festival’s director claimed it would be “irresponsible” to cancel the event, while also noting that the Mexican government had not told them to postpone. Despite this, several of the festival’s artists did not perform due to health concerns, including Mexican duo Rodrigo y Gabriela and English group Mogwai.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses went through with their headlining set, delivering 22-songs to the thousands in attendance. The concert was highlighted with a rendition of “So Fine,” the first time GNR have performed the track in concert since 1993.

Rescheduled Guns N' Roses 2020 Central/South America Tour

Nov. 8 - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (originally April 11)

Nov. 11 - Merida, Mexico

Nov. 15 - San Jose, Costa Rica (originally March 18)

Nov. 18 - Guatemala City, Guatemala (originally April 8)

Nov. 21 - Quito, Ecuador (originally March 21)

Nov. 24 - Lima, Peru (originally March 24)

Nov. 27 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollaplaooza Chile (originally March 27)

Nov. 29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina (originally March 29)

Dec. 04 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil (originally April 3)

Dec. 06 - Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic (originally April 5)