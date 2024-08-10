Why Slash Got Rid of His Early Guns N’ Roses Guitars

Slash admits he didn’t hang onto guitars from early in his career.

“Unfortunately all that first stuff is gone,” the rocker confessed during a recent appearance on the Mistress Carrie podcast. “In the early days of Guns N’ Roses, there was a lot of hocking going on. Trying to get extra cash, so a lot of those guitars went by the way of that.”

There is, however, one exception. The GNR rocker detailed the story behind the lone guitar he’s hung onto since those formative years.

Slash’s Oldest Guitar Came From a Babysitting Gig

“The only guitar that I still have from my very early days of playing was a guitar that was given to me when I took on a babysitting job once,” Slash recalled. “I was always looking for work and someone said to me, ‘Hey, I’ve got a friend who needs a babysitter.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ I think it was like a seven-year-old girl. And I was like, ‘OK, cool.’”

When Slash arrived at the family’s home, his eyes quickly turned to an instrument on display.

READ MORE: Slash Solo Albums Ranked

“They had an acoustic, a 1930s Epiphone acoustic hanging on the wall. And I asked them before the parents left if I could play it,” he explained. “So the girl had dinner and then she slept the whole time, and I just sat on the couch playing this really beautiful Epiphone guitar.”

“When the parents came home they saw how enthralled with this guitar I was and they gave it to me,” the rocker continued. “And I still have it.”

Slash's most recent album, Orgy of the Damned, was released in May. He's spent the bulk of summer on the road with his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. touring festival.