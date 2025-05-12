Sex Pistols Add More Dates to Their North American Tour

The Sex Pistols have added more dates to their upcoming North American tour.

The reunited group, sans original singer Johnny Rotten, is now playing shows across Europe with Frank Carter. Original band members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock will start their North American run in mid-September.

Four new dates have been added to the band's itinerary, which was unveiled in March. The concerts, which mark the band's 50th anniversary, will be the Sex Pistols' first U.S. shows since 2003.

The Sex Pistols reunited in 2024 with singer Carter, who fronts the U.K. punk band Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes. Rotten, aka John Lydon, has refused to join his former bandmates in any recent group projects, including a 2022 TV series about the legendary band.

The group is playing the Sex Pistols' only album, 1977's Never Mind the Bollocks Here's the Sex Pistols, in its entirety at the shows plus other songs they had recorded before breaking up in 1978.

Reunions over the years — in 1996, 2002 and 2007 — have included Lydon. But he's been against any recent activity, calling the shows with Carter "karaoke." "When I first heard that the Sex Pistols were touring this year without me it pissed me off," he said.

"It annoyed me. I just thought they're absolutely going to kill all that was good with the Pistols by eliminating the point and the purpose of it all."

Where Are Sex Pistols Playing in 2025?

The North American run of concert dates starts on Sept. 16 in Dallas at the Longhorn Ballroom, the location of an infamous Sex Pistols show in 1978, not long before they imploded.

The tour will then move across the country with new stops in Chicago, Boston, New York and Las Vegas before concluding with an Oct. 16 performance at Los Angeles' Hollywood Paladium.

You can see the full list of the Sex Pistols' 2025 North American concert dates below. More information is available on the band's website.

Sex Pistols 2025 North American Tour

Sept. 16 - Longhorn Ballroom - Dallas, TX

Sept. 19-21 - Riot Fest - Chicago, IL

Sept. 23 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Sept. 25 - The Stage at Suffolk Downs - Boston, MA

Sept. 26 - Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 27 - CBGB Festival - Brooklyn, NY

Sept. 30 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

Oct. 1 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

Oct. 3 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

Oct. 4 - Fillmore - Detroit, MI

Oct. 7 - Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 10 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

Oct. 13 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

Oct. 15 - Warfield - San Francisco, CA

Oct. 16 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 17 - The Pearl - Las Vegas, NV