Win Tickets to See Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire on Tour

You and a friend can win tickets to see Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire live on their Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour!

Ten lucky winners will be selected to receive two tickets each to the show closest to them.Winners will receive a Santana VIP package for themselves and their guests. You can view a list of participating tour dates below.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN SANTANA + EARTH, WIND & FIRE TICKETS

The contest ends on Monday, June 27, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!” Carlos Santana said in a press release. “I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!”

Participating Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire 2022 Tour Dates

July 01 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

July 02 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

July 05 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 06 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 08 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 09 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

July 12 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

July 15 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 16 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 06 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 07 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug 10 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 14 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 17 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 18 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 20 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 21 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds