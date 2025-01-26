Sebastian Bach Explains Why He’s Stopped Headbanging

After years of putting his body through the ringer on stage, Sebastian Bach admits he’s had to tone things down.

“I've gotta dial it back physically,” the former Skid Row singer confessed during a recent appearance on the Come On Over podcast. “That headbanging bullshit, I cannot do that anymore.”

The 56 year-old rocker further admitted that listening to his body has been difficult, considering the take-no-prisoners mentality he has while performing.

“I have this thing where I get on stage and my brain says, 'Don't be a pussy. Fucking kick their ass, you motherfucker. You fucking go,” Bach explained. “When I'm onstage, I don't know why, but I don't feel any pain up there. I laugh when I'm on stage. I go, 'Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Oh, my ankle hurts.' And I say to myself, 'Nobody's here to see your fucking ankle! Nobody cares about your ankle!' That's the voice in my head. 'Nobody cares about your shoulder, dude! Nobody cares!' So, I don't know why I'm like that, but when I get off stage, my shoulder goes, 'Hey man, fuck you. Hey, you don't care about your shoulder, huh? You don't care about your back, you don't care about your neck. Well, guess what? You're gonna be caring about it tonight, and when you wake up tomorrow, your neck is gonna be [stiff] like this."

Is Sebastian Bach Touring?

In 2024 Bach released Child Within the Man, his sixth solo studio album. The singer embarked on a massive tour behind the release, featuring 75 shows throughout North America.

The rocker's 2025 schedule looks far less demanding -- at time of writing, Bach only had one show scheduled, May 3 in Fargo, North Dakota. Still, he hasn't been out of the spotlight. Most recently, Bach appeared on the Food Network reality series Worst Cooks in America.