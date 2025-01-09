Sebastian Bach Admits He’s a ‘F—ing C—‘ in a Good Way

Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach knows he’s not the easiest person to work with.

Bach recently made an appearance on The Jasta Show, the podcast hosted by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta. During their conversation, the musicians revealed that they nearly worked together on a project in 2018 (it eventually evolved into For the Love of Metal, a solo album for Dee Snider, which Jasta produced).

“People have this complete misconception to the point of just insanity that somehow I don't write my songs or participate in making records,” Bach explained, noting that his reputation doesn’t match what he’s like in the studio. “I am a fucking control freak.”

Sebastian Bach Says 'People Just Don't Understand' What He's Like to Work With

The singer went on to reveal the difficulty he has recording other people’s songs, noting it was the reason he backed out of the project with Jasta.

READ MORE: Who Are the 'Big 4' of Hair Metal?

“You were sending me completed songs a lot. And the odds of me saying, ‘Okay, I'm going to do this completed song is just very, very rare,” Bach continued. “When I'm working with songwriters in my solo band and in Skid Row towards the later years, just my energy and spirit, it's better when I just get a riff [to build on]. And then I put it in my fucking playlist and I let it ruminate.”

Bach went on to admit that his high expectations can make him a difficult collaborator.

“I'm a fucking cunt,” the singer matter-of-factly declared. “In a good way! Like, people just don't understand until they try to make a record with me.”

Bach’s most recent solo album, Child Within the Man, was released in May.