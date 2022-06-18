Watch Sean Lennon Cover the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’

Sean Lennon posted his own cover version of the Beatles' "Here, There and Everywhere" in honor of Paul McCartney's 80th birthday (June 18).

"A little birdy told me this was one of [your] fav Beatles tunes," Lennon wrote in the video's description, referring to McCartney. "So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up...!)"

You can watch the clip, which was posted to Instagram, below.

In 2015, Lennon admitted to The Guardian that he didn't have a favorite Beatles song himself.

“I love things like 'A Day in the Life,' 'Tomorrow Never Knows,' but I don’t really have a favorite song outside the context of a moment,” he said. “I feel the same way about colors. I don’t have a favorite color. I don’t understand why anyone does. Generally, I’ll say that my favorite period of the Beatles is that period starting with Revolver – when they were really pushing the limits of progressive songwriting. I’ll also say, the only reason I’m interested in art and music at all is because of my parents. Respect for them is at the heart of everything I do."

Lennon's last solo album, Friendly Fire, arrived in 2006, though he continues to keep busy with various other projects, including film soundtracks, albums by his mother, Yoko Ono and three albums under the Claypool Lennon Delirium name, a band that also includes Les Claypool of Primus.