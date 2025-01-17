Scorpions Postpone Vegas Residency Due to Mikkey Dee’s Illness

Scorpions have postponed their 2025 Las Vegas residency in order for drummer Mikkey Dee to continue recovering from his recent sepsis battle.

"We regret to inform you that due to Mikkey Dee's ongoing recovery from his recent hospitalization, we have made the decision to postpone our Coming Home to Las Vegas Residency to August 2025," the band shared on social media. "The health and wellbeing of our brother is of the utmost importance."

Scorpions were originally scheduled to launch their "Coming Home to Las Vegas 60th Anniversary" residency on Feb. 27 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, with dates extending into March. The sojourn will now run from Aug. 14 to 23, marking their third Vegas residency since 2022. Buckcherry will still provide support.

Mikkey Dee Was Almost 'Playing Drums With Lemmy in Heaven'

Dee recently detailed his sepsis ordeal, revealing that he was close to death due to the bacterial blood infection.

"This holiday season, I have been hospitalized with a very serious blood infection (Sepsis),” the drummer shared on Facebook. "I was admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this bastard bacteria. Thankfully, I have received fantastic care at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, my hometown. So thanks a million to all the Doctors and Nurses that have been giving me the most excellent care."

Dee, who played in Motorhead for more than two decades before joining Scorpions in 2016, said he was close to joining his former bandmate, the late Lemmy Kilmister.

"They cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested. It was not a good journey I was on," he told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. "Another day and I'd be playing drums with Lemmy in heaven. I can say that."