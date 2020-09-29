Sammy Hagar Announces First-Ever Birthday Bash PPV

Sammy Hagar has announced plans for his annual birthday bash celebration.

For more than two decades, the Red Rocker has hosted his yearly event at the Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the site will be shifted to Catalina Island, Calif. and broadcast as part of a pay-per-view event.

“I have been trying to make the birthday bash available to anyone and everyone for over 20 years,” Hagar explained via press release. “The way I see this unbelievable gift under the dark cloud of COVID-19 is, we all had to roll up our sleeves, put on our thinking caps and this beautiful wonderful exotic island sitting right in front of our faces gave us the thumbs up.”

The celebration will feature Hagar, his band the Circle and an assortment of surprise guests. Performances will be filmed on Oct. 8, however organizers have made it clear that no in-person viewing will be allowed on land.

“The entire surrounding area will be social distanced and enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department,” reads the official statement. “The only way it can be viewed in person is to be on a boat.”

Instead, the event will air via pay-per-view stream on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6PM PT. The HD stream is priced at $24.99, with the 4K stream costing $49.99. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Oct. 6 at nugs.tv.

“It's going to be hard to beat the parties we've thrown for nearly 30 years in Cabo, but I have a good feeling about this birthday bash,” Hagar declared. “Come join the party – for the first time we all get to be there. It's coming via PPV from the beach to your house! Are we having any fun yet?”

The Red Rocker came under fire earlier this year after saying he’d "rather personally get sick and even personally die, if that’s what it takes” to get the music industry and the economy up and running again. The singer soon clarified that he’d be “safe and responsible” regarding a return to touring, adding that he was “cautiously optimistic that with the right improvements and safety measures in place, we might be able to play shows this year.”