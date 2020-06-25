Sammy Hagar Says He’ll Keep Tour Plans ‘Safe and Responsible’

Sammy Hagar has assured fans he’ll be “safe and responsible” when it comes to returning to touring.

The rocker’s words were aimed to clarify earlier comments which he delivered to Rolling Stone.

“I’d rather personally get sick and even personally die, if that’s what it takes,” Hagar previously declared in an interview conducted over a month ago. "We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run."

The rocker also noted that he "would rather see everyone go back to work. If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK. I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country.”

In a recent message to his official website, Hagar further explained his view.

“I did that interview May 8th when we were already several weeks into the stay-at-home, which my family and I took very seriously, and things were starting to look up, the curve was beginning flattening,” the Red Rocker noted. “So when I was asked if I’d be comfortable enough to get back onstage before a vaccine was out, I was cautiously optimistic. I said, 'Yeah, not too soon. I want to make sure it’s not escalating. When it’s declining and seems to be going away.'”

Hagar continued: “Big picture, it’s about getting back to work in a safe and responsible way and getting this economy rolling again. I will do my part. I stand by that. I employ 200 people directly and when we tour even more. Like everything today, it’s a watch and see over the next few months but we remain cautiously optimistic that with the right improvements and safety measures in place, we might be able to play shows this year.”

Hagar had planned to spend the summer touring alongside Whitesnake and Night Ranger. Though the Red Rocker initially spoke with promoters and owners of outdoor venues regarding safe performance options during the coronavirus pandemic, he ultimately canceled the trek.