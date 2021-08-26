Rolling Stones to Tour as Planned in Wake of Charlie Watts’ Death

The show must go on for the Rolling Stones, who will embark on their U.S. tour next month as planned in the wake of drummer Charlie Watts' death. "The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned," promoter Concerts West confirmed in a statement.

The band had already announced that Watts was "unlikely to be available" for its fall U.S. tour dates after undergoing a medical procedure. "His doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation," a press release from the band read at the time. "With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks, it's very disappointing to say the least, but it's also fair to say no one saw this coming."

Steve Jordan was named as Watts' replacement for the tour. The drummer's resume includes work with Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, B.B. King, Stevie Nicks, John Mayer, Don Henley, Cat Stevens, James Taylor, Billy Joel, John Mellencamp, Donald Fagen and Rod Stewart.

Jordan's connection to the Stones goes back decades. He played on the band’s 1986 LP Dirty Work while Watts was incapacitated due to his struggles with addiction. Jordan has remained close with the band ever since, most notably playing on all three of Keith Richards' solo albums.

Watts, who died on Aug. 24 at the age of 80, played his last show with the Rolling Stones on Aug. 30, 2019, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., as part of the band's ongoing No Filter Tour. The trek, which began in 2017, was scheduled to conclude in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming leg of the Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour begins on Sept. 26 in St. Louis and concludes on Nov. 20 in Austin. You can see the full tour dates below.

The Rolling Stones Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

Sept. 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

Sept. 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

Oct. 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

Oct. 9 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

Oct. 13 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Oct. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Oct. 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

Nov. 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

Nov. 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Nov. 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

Nov. 20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas