Rolling Stones Announce North American Tour

The Rolling Stones are heading back on the road.

The legendary rockers have announced a slew of North American performances throughout 2020, a continuation of their No Filter tour.

The stadium trek begins May 8 in San Diego and wraps up July 9 in Atlanta. A pre-sale launches Feb. 12; a general ticket sale follows on Feb. 14. You can see the dates below.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” Mick Jagger said in a statement. Keith Richards added, "We had the best time on the road last summer, and we are ready to do it again!”

Vigilant Rolling Stones fans had seen hints of the tour’s announcement. Earlier this week, a post to the band’s Instagram page noted that the group was “feeling restless.” Meanwhile, cryptic billboards and even an ice sculpture foreshadowed a few of the trek’s stops.

The No Filter tour was originally launched in 2017, with the Stones performing all over Europe. The tour came stateside in 2019, though dates had to be postponed following Mick Jagger’s heart surgery. The Rolling Stones eventually returned in full force, delivering a series of North American concerts throughout the summer.

Even though all the members are more than 70, the Stones are showing no signs of slowing. Guitarist Ronnie Wood recently called the group “indestructible,” while also teasing a new album for 2020. Likewise, the Stones' popularity continues to be as high as ever. The iconic rockers were the second-highest grossing touring act of the past decade, surpassed only by U2.

Rolling Stones No Filter 2020 North American Tour

May 8 - San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

May 12 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

May 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20th – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 24th – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

May 29th – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6th – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

June 10th – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

June 14th – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

June 19th – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

June 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

July 1st – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

July 5th – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

July 9th – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium