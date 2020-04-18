The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Paul McCartney all performed from their homes as part of the One World: Together at Home television special tonight.

The Stones teamed up from four different locations for a stripped-down rendition of "You Can't Always Get What You Want," while McCartney and John offered solo takes on "Lady Madonna" and "I'm Still Standing," respectively.

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder did his best Neil Young "Like a Hurricane" impression on a solo organ rendition of "River Cross" from his band's new album Gigaton, while Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day contributed "Wake Me Up When September Ends."

You can see all five performances below.

The Rolling Stones Perform "You Can't Always Get What You Want"

Elton John Performs "I'm Still Standing"

Paul McCartney Performs "Lady Madonna"

"I'm very honored to be part of this program tonight, which celebrates the true heroes, our health care workers all around the world," McCartney said before his performance. "As this COVID-19 pandemic is a global crisis, we have to all come together to fight it on a global scale. Let's tell our leaders that we need them to strengthen the health care systems all around the world, so that a crisis like this never happens again. My mother Mary was a nurse and a midwife just after and during the second world war, so I have a lot of time for the doctors, the nurses and all the medical staff that keep us healthy. We love you, thank you."

"This is for everybody out there, who's been working on the frontline, 24/7. Thank you for all your expertise, your love, your care, your humanity. Thank you, thank you, thank you," added John.

The eight-hour One World: Together at Home event was shown throughout the world today on numerous social media and streaming platforms, with the last two hours broadcast on U.S. network. The event was a benefit for Global Citizen's efforts to support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic. You can see details at Global Citizen's website.

Eddie Vedder Performs "River Cross"

Billy Joe Armstrong Performs "Wake Me Up When September Ends"