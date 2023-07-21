Listen to Roger Waters’ New Version of ‘Money’

Roger Waters has released a new version of Pink Floyd's "Money."

He has rerecorded the entirety of the band's 1973 album, The Dark Side of the Moon, without any of his former bandmates. The record features musicians Gus Seyffert, Joey Waronker, Jonathan Wilson, Johnny Shepherd, Via Mardot, Azniv Korkejian, Gabe Noel, Jon Carin and Robert Walter.

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, which features all of the LP's original songs, plus a new, untitled composition, will be released on Oct. 6.

You can listen to "Money" below.

According to Waters, the idea to rerecord the classic album came to him as he was working on songs for 2022's Lockdown Sessions, as the 50th anniversary of Dark Side was coming up.

"It occurred to me that The Dark Side of the Moon could well be a suitable candidate for a similar reworking, partly as a tribute to the original work, but also to readdress the political and emotional message of the whole album," he said in a statement posted to his shop's website, where Redux is now available for preorder. "It's turned out really great and I'm excited for everyone to hear it. It's not a replacement for the original which, obviously, is irreplaceable. ... And also it is a way for me to honor a recording that Nick [Mason] and Rick [Wright] and Dave [Gilmour] and I have every right to be very proud of."