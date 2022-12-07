Roger Waters Prepping ‘Lockdown Sessions’ Album

Roger Waters is prepping a full album of material compiled during his lockdown sessions, conducted during the height of the pandemic.

“There will be an album coming out. A new album called The Lockdown Sessions,” Waters confirmed during an appearance on the Grayzone podcast. “I’ve given all these things away. They’re all out there, anybody can find them on the internet.”

Beginning in May of 2020 and running through 2022, Waters recorded at-home versions of various Pink Floyd classics as well as his own solo material. “Mother," "Vera" and "Bring the Boys Back Home" from 1979’s The Wall, as well as "Two Suns in the Sunset" and "The Gunners Dream" from The Final Cut are among the songs Waters recorded for the project. Each track was shared with fans via YouTube or social media, but now they’ll be assembled into a cohesive piece.

The songs have all reportedly been mastered for the album, while the recently released “Comfortably Numb 2022” – a reimagining of Pink Floyd’s famed 1980 single – will also be part of the LP.

Though a release date has yet to be officially confirmed, Waters posted a mysterious tweet showing footage of a deserted street. The clip's title said “streaming everywhere December 9th,” leading many fans to assume this will be The Lockdown Sessions’ release.

In the Grayzone interview, Waters also confirmed he’s working on a new studio album, built around his song “The Bar,” a piano ballad which also originated during the pandemic lockdown. The tune has become a recent centerpiece of Waters’ concerts, performed in all but one of his shows in 2022.

The former Pink Floyd rocker is poised to return to the road in March when his This Is Not a Drill tour resumes in Europe.