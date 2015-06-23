Rod Stewart Reveals Details for ‘Another Country’ Album, Releases New ‘Love Is’ Single

Confirming earlier reports, Rod Stewart has set a fall release date for his 30th solo studio album, Another Country. Continuing the songwriting streak Stewart started with his previous release, 2013's Time, the new set consists largely of songs he wrote and produced himself.

"When my last album was so well-received, it gave me the confidence to keep on writing, and to examine and write about different things," he explains in a press release. "It also gave me the freedom to experiment with different sounds like reggae, ska and Celtic melodies."

Another Country arrives Oct. 23 and is available for pre-order now, both in its standard 12-track configuration as well as a deluxe 15-track edition, and fans who buy through Amazon or iTunes will receive instant downloads. With the standard, you get opening track and lead-off single "Love Is," while the deluxe adds "In a Broken Dream," Stewart's 1968 recording as a session singer for the Australian band Python Lee Jackson.

Stewart has also released a video for "Love Is," which depicts him leading his band through a performance of the song on the rooftop of the landmark Capitol Records building in Los Angeles. Check it out above.

Stewart recently discussed Another Country during a press gathering, and suggested that the songs he's written for the album were inspired by current events. "I’ve wondered about being in the armed forces, away from your sweetheart and your family," he said during a Q&A hosted by HitFix columnist Melinda Newman. "That must be heartbreaking … that is what Another Country is all about." See if you can get a feel for the record's lyrical themes by taking a look at the complete track listing below.

Rod Stewart's 'Another Country' Track Listing

“Love Is"

“Please"

“Walking in the Sunshine"

“Love and Be Loved"

“We Can Win"

“Another Country"

“Way Back Home"

“Can We Stay Home Tonight?"

“Batman Superman Spiderman“

“The Drinking Song"

“Hold the Line"

“A Friend for Life"

“Every Rock 'n' Roll Song to Me" (bonus track)

“One Night with You" (bonus track)

“In a Broken Dream" (bonus track)

See Rod Stewart and Other Rockers in the Top 100 Rock Albums of the '70s

See Rod Stewart's Spouse in Our Video of Rock's Hottest Wives