Rod Stewart and Son Plead Guilty to Battery in 2019 Altercation

Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in a case dating back to an altercation on New Year’s Eve 2019 at a Florida resort.

Stewart and son Sean were ordered to appear in court after allegedly attacking a security guard at the Breakers resort in Palm Beach. The duo was reportedly barred access to a private event being held in “a children’s area” of the complex, resulting in a scuffle that led the elder Stewart to punch the guard’s “left ribcage area.” Both Stewarts were charged with misdemeanor battery at the time.

"No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation,” attorney Guy Fronstin said in a statement. “Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high-profile proceeding would cause."

Because they entered a plea agreement, neither Stewart will have to appear in court. They will also not have to serve jail time, pay fines or be placed on probation.

This hasn't been Stewart’s only brush with the law in recent years. In 2014, he was sued by a fan who alleged that Stewart broke his nose when he kicked a soccer ball into the crowd. The following year, the estate of Armetia “Bo Carter” Chatmon sued Stewart for copyright infringement regarding his version of the country-blues standard “Corrine, Corinna.”

