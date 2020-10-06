Rod Stewart Fears ‘We’re Too Late’ to Stop Global Warming

Rod Stewart is worried that any action taken to combat climate change wouldn't be enough to stop it.

Speaking to Chris Evans on the How to Wow podcast, Stewart said, "I think the good Lord is intent on wiping us all out, because we’ve spoiled the Earth. We’ve spoiled it. I think it’s too late to turn back now, I think global warming is going to spoil the Earth. We’re literally, I believe we’re too late. ... And now with that prick in the White House, pulling out of the Paris Accord, it’s terrible."

Stewart contrasted the mood during the coronavirus pandemic to that of Britain during World War II. He shared some wisdom from his 91-year-old sister, who told him that "when the air raids were finished, the siren would go off. Everybody would go to out in the streets and off to the pub if it was still standing, and go to the theater if it was still standing. With this, you can't. No, you just can't. We're gonna go into another lockdown again."

The singer's summer tour with Cheap Trick had to be postponed as a result of the pandemic. While he doesn't know when he'll be able to sing in front of an audience again, Stewart has a vision of returning to the stage by inviting fans to his Los Angeles home for a celebration rather than going out on the road.

"I have 54 acres here, and I have one field over in the back," he noted. "And every time me and [wife] Penny [Lancaster] go over there we go, 'This would be great for a festival. It's perfect.' That's what I'd love to do. ... You'd get 50,000 in there easily."