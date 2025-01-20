10 Rock Stars’ Favorite Alcoholic Drinks

It would be inaccurate to say that alcohol in general has not played a large role in rock culture. Particularly as the genre ramped up in popularity and became more ...f ormidable, shall we say, booze, along with wealth and fame, was a common denominator.

There's actually science to back this up. According to a 2015 report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the rate of heavy alcohol use in people working in arts and entertainment was 11.5 percent. This may not sound like much until you consider that the nationwide number for American adults in 2018 was 5.1 percent.

Drinking alcohol is by no means a requirement to work in rock 'n' roll — in fact, many former heavy drinkers have given up their glasses for good and embraced a sober lifestyle. Drinking, like being in a rock band, can easily take a toll on the human body and spirit. Even Keith Richards, famous for taking things to the extreme back in the Rolling Stones' heyday, has cut back significantly, only occasionally indulging in an alcoholic beverage.

"It was time to quit," he told Rolling Stone in 2018. "Just like all the other stuff. ... But I don't notice any difference really – except for I don't drink. I wasn't feeling [right]. I've done it. I didn't want that anymore."

All of this is to say: drinking is not for everyone, regardless of whether or not you're in a world-famous rock band. But if you're inclined to imbibe in an adult beverage from time to time, we have some recipe ideas for you. In the below gallery, we're taking a look at 10 Rockstars' Favorite Alcoholic Drinks.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org where trained counselors are at hand 24/7.