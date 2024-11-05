Election Day Tweets: Rock Stars Share Their Hopes and Fears

Some of rock's biggest stars shared their Election Day thoughts on social media Tuesday morning, encouraging their fans to vote while expressing their hopes and fears about the results.

The vote between the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, and the Democratic nominee, current Vice President Kamala Harris, is expected to be one of the closest in history.

Musicians such as Bruce Springsteen, Ted Nugent, Dee Snider and Kid Rock have been endorsing their preferred candidates online and at campaign events for much of the past few months.

You can find their Election Day or Election Day-themed posts below.

In his non-partisan video message, Sammy Hagar urged everyone to stay calm through the potentially stressful days ahead. "I just want to say to everyone, it's gonna be OK. I know we're all feeling the same thing. Just take a deep breath, let's all take a deep breath and let's just thank God that we've seen this movie, we've been here before, and everything is gonna be OK, I really truly believe that."

You can find your local polling place by visiting Vote.org.

