Guns N’ Roses, Motorhead and Kid Rock Headline Rock on the Range

Guns N’ Roses, Motorhead and Kid Rock are among the expanded list of performers set to play Columbus, Ohio's Rock on the Range, which once again has been stretched to take place over three days.

“Super excited to be a part of Rock on the Range," said Kerry King of Slayer, who'll also play the annual music festival, in a statement. "I think it's awesome to have an edgy band like Slayer on board for this round. Can't wait to hit the stage."

In all, more than 60 hard-rock and metal artists will be featured, including Avenged Sevenfold, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Mastodon, Black Label Society and others. The ROTR Comedy Tent will include Jim Breuer and Jim Florentine.

Rock on the Range, which will be held on May 16-18 at Columbus Crew Stadium, sold out last year, with more than 103,000 fans in attendance. Tickets for 2014 -- including weekend passes, VIP packages and a four-pack -- will go on sale Jan. 24. They start at $99.