Final Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote Winners Revealed

Fan voting for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022 has now ended and the results are in.

Duran Duran finished out on top with over 900,000 votes. A closer margin presented itself between Eminem's second place standing at roughly 680,000 votes and Pat Benatar following close behind in third with a little over 630,000 votes. Eurythmics (442,000) and Dolly Parton (393,000) came in at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

These five artists will be placed on a fan ballot that will be tallied alongside the other ballots used to select this year's winners. Judas Priest came in sixth place, missing a spot on the ballot by roughly 30,000 votes.

Three of the top five fan voted artists — Duran Duran, Eminem and Parton – are first time nominees. Of the 17 total nominees, (10 of which have been previously nominated), Eminem is the only one to be nominated for an induction in the first year of his eligibility. (Artists are eligible for the Rock Hall 25 years after the release of their first commercially available recording.)

Parton, who has been eligible since 1989, originally declined her nomination, though the Rock Hall confirmed shortly after that Parton would not be taken off voting ballots. Parton has maintained her general stance that she does not consider herself a rock artist, but recently stated that if she is inducted, she will "accept gracefully" because "the fans vote."

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement when the nominees were first announced. “Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

The official 2022 winners will be announced sometime in May. Details regarding the induction ceremony have not yet been revealed, but the event is purported to take place in Los Angeles in the fall.