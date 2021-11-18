Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Global Livestream

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced a global YouTube livestream to coincide with the release of their new collaborative album, Raise the Roof, on Friday.

Plant and Krauss will perform songs from Raise the Roof as part of the livestream on YouTube beginning at 1PM ET. They'll be backed by a full band in Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios. The event will be hosted simultaneously on Plant and Krauss' official YouTube channels.

Plant and Krauss first collaborated on 2007's Raising Sand, which went on to win five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. The duo waited 14 years to release another project, and the release of Raise the Roof marks the culmination of what Plant said is a project that's been at least a decade in the making.

After the success of Raising Sand, Plant and Krauss spent the next 10 years sending songs to each other to see if any material would stick. “There was a little bit of trepidation on my part,” Plant told The New York Times in a new interview. “I wasn’t sure whether we could re-invoke what we had. But it was very short-lived, that question of whether or not it was real. It was like I bow to her and she curtsies to me, and we see what we can do.”

In addition to the livestream, the duo will also perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Friday night and the next day on CBS Saturday Morning.