Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will hit the road again this year, performing in two dozen North American cities. The spring and summer tour will begin on April 25 in Shreveport, La., and wrap on July 5 with their only Canadian date in Toronto.

They will perform music from their most recent collaborative album, 2021's T Bone Burnett-produced Raise the Roof, as well as 2007's Grammy-winning Raising Sand.

You can see a list of tour dates below. General on-sale for most shows will start on Feb. 3.

The duo's March 2 performance at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater is set for worldwide streaming on March 16. Ticket purchasers will be able to re-watch the stream for 48 hours. More information and tickets for both the tour and the stream can be found on Plant and Krauss' website.

The artists toured the U.S. last year, while Plant also performed a series of concerts in the U.K. with his band Saving Grace. In December, Plant revealed that he's open to making another album with Krauss. "I could be sort of far too serious about myself and sit in my dressing room with a star on the door, but that’s not why I do this," he told Billboard. "I do this because I only work with people who've got a big heart, and this is it. So it's never dull. But if it's dull, I'm not sticking around anyway."

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Raising the Roof Tour 2023

April 25 - Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

April 26 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

April 30 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

May 2 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

May 3 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center @ The Heights

May 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

May 9 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 10 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 13 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

May 15 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 18 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

June 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

June 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall at the University of Arizona

June 17 - Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park

June 18 - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 20 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

June 28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 29 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*

July 1 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 2 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center**

July 3 - Portland, ME @ Thompon's Point

July 5 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

*On sale 2/17

**On sale 3/9