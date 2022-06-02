Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Launch 2022 Tour: Photos, Set List

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss kicked off their 2022 summer tour with a 20-song set at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, New York last night (June 1).

You can see exclusive photos and the full set list from the show below.

It was the first time the genre-blending solo stars had performed as a duo since releasing their second collaborative album, 2021's Raising the Roof. As Plant noted from the stage at one point during the very hot and humid night, it was also the first time they had played a full show together in over 13 years. "So no panic here," he joked, later adding: "This is a very ticklish moment for us. I think we're doing OK? Good thing we've got some fans working."

Plant and Krauss were backed by a five-piece band featuring drummer Jay Bellerose, upright bassist Dennis Crouch (who Plant declared to be his "favorite musician in the whole world"), multi-instrumentalists Stuart Duncan and Viktor Krauss and guitarist JD McPherson, who also delivered a crowd-pleasing opening solo set.

The set list featured nearly every song from Raising the Roof, as well as a half-dozen from the duo's award-winning 2007 debut Raising Sand. Apart from a brief thank you from Krauss at the end of the night, Plant did all of the talking between songs. He also handled the slight majority of the lead vocals, with a voice that was strong, rich and full throughout the evening.

Krauss also repeatedly and effortlessly commanded the spotlight, unleashing soaring vocals on "It Don't Bother Me" and gorgeous fiddle playing on "Please Read the Letter." The duo's shared chemistry was evident throughout the night, most notably when they revisited Plant's Led Zeppelin past with a spine-tingling "The Battle of Evermore."

Plant and Krauss are currently scheduled to conclude their 2022 tour on Sept. 4 in Austin, Texas. You can get complete show and ticket information at RobertPlant.com.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, June 1, 2022 Canandaigua, New York

1. "Rich Woman"

2. "Quattro"

3. "Fortune Teller"

4. "The Price of Love"

5. "Rock and Roll"

6. "Please Read the Letter"

7. "Let Your Loss Be Your Lesson"

8. "High and Lonesome"

9. "Last Kind Words Blues"

10. "You Led Me to the Wrong"

11. "Trouble With My Lover"

12. "Go Your Way"

13. "It Don't Bother Me"

14. "The Battle of Evermore"

15. "Searching for My Love"

16. "When the Levee Breaks"

17. "Gone Gone Gone"

18. "Somebody Was Watching Over Me"

19. "Stick With Me Baby"

20. "Can't Let Go"