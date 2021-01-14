Robbie Robertson Lists ‘Sleek and Chic’ House for $4.2 Million

Robbie Robertson, former leader of the Band, is selling the Beverly Hills house he used as a writing sanctuary for $4.195 million.

“Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Robbie Robertson bought this home as an escape to pen what would become his New York Times bestselling autobiography, Testimony,” Ben Lee of Coldwell Banker, who holds the listing, wrote. “Nestled up high on North Beverly Drive across from Franklin Canyon Park, one of Beverly Hills’ best kept secrets, this ultra-private getaway boasts an incredibly scenic landscape while remaining six minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel.”

Lee praised the "minimalist, mid-century" house, built in 1964, for being "sleek and chic home" and "as sophisticated as it is luxurious." The 3,219-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home sits on a one-acre lot and is flanked by palm trees. It features high ceilings, glass walls, Italian fixtures, dark walnut floors and a floating staircase. The master suite contains a fireplace, balcony, generous closets and a renovated bathroom with a steam shower and sunken tub that offers offers views of the mountains.

The kitchen is described as "state-of-the-art," with stainless steel Viking appliances and custom cabinets. Outside is a gate that leads to a driveway that can fit eight cars, a deck made from limestone and Brazilian Ipe wood, a pool and Jacuzzi, two fire pits and a dining area.

You can see pictures of the house below.

According to Redfin, Robertson first listed the house in July 2020 for $4.9 million and brought it down to $4.5 million in October. He bought it in December 2012 for $2.6 million.