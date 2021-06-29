Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar Join Virtual Tribute to Ronnie James Dio

Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar, Sebastian Bach, Tenacious D and Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan will participate in a virtual event honoring the memory of late metal icon Ronnie James Dio.

Stand Up and Shout for Ronnie James Dio's Birthday, set for July 10 at 5PM ET, will benefit the singer's Cancer Fund, created in his honor before he died from gastric cancer in 2010.

Other newly announces guests Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motorhead), Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy), John Bush (Armored Saint), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne), Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen), Derek St. Holmes (Michael Schenker Group), Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders) and the Warning will also take part in performances, birthday messages and/or conversations.

The event's previously announced roster includes Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell), Lita Ford, Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge), Vinny Appice (DIO, Black Sabbath), Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), Aynsley Dunbar (Journey, Frank Zappa), Frank Ferrer (Guns N' Roses), Joey Belladonna (Anthrax), Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires) and Dio producer Wyn Davis.

Stand Up and Shout, hosted by Rolling Live Studios, will also feature exclusive archival footage from Dio's life, along with artist interviews conducted by Eddie Trunk and Matt Pinfield. Tickets — including general admission, merchandise packages and virtual VIP experiences — are currently on sale.

Dio's upcoming memoir, Rainbow in the Dark — featuring, in part, material he wrote prior to his death — is out July 27. Meanwhile, the Dio event will follow Rolling Live Studios' streaming concert tribute to David Bowie, Just for One Day, which featured alumni from Bowie's bands, including keyboardist Mike Garson.