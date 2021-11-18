Rob Halford Was Sent Lemmy’s Ashes in a Bullet: ‘This Is Nuts!’

Rob Halford revealed he was one of the people sent a bullet containing some of Lemmy Kilmister’s ashes after the Motorhead frontman’s death in 2015.

The Judas Priest singer described the gift as “nuts” but also “magical” as he recalled its arrival following his participation in a memorial event. “We had a great get-together,” he told SpeedFreaks in a recent interview. “Musicians from all over the world, we met in Hollywood and we talked about Lemmy and his great life, and the things that he's left us. And then, not too far back, I got something in the mail from … Lemmy's office. His manager and everybody still work tirelessly to keep his name with us. … It's a bullet with some of Lemmy's ashes inside of it.”

Halford laughed and continued: “This is nuts! This is the kind of thing that Lemmy would have loved to have done … to be thought of, to be brought into this small circle of friends where you actually own a little bit of Lemmy's ashes, and you wear it around your neck on a pendant and he's close to your heart in the truest sense in terms of his mortal remains – that's just mind-blowingly powerful. To use an object like that to carry his remains is just so Lemmy; it's provocative, it makes you think, it makes you talk. But as far as having a beautiful part of Lemmy physically with me right now in my house, that's just magical.”

You can watch the interview below.

While the list of those who received a bullet has never been made public, several others - including singer Doro Pesch, tennis player Pat Cash and TV host Riki Rachtman - have confirmed being recipients.

A letter delivered alongside Cash’s bullet read in part: “We all know Lemmy knew many people, but he had few that he considered friends and even fewer that he considered family. … Lemmy touched all of our lives in a way I don’t think any of us could ever forget, but with these ashes you keep not only the memories you have, you keep Lemmy with you forever. He was Lemmy. He played rock ‘n’ roll. Don’t forget him.”