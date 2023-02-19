Rob Halford Calls Rock Hall Every Day to Vote for Iron Maiden

Rob Halford revealed he’s actively supporting Iron Maiden’s bid for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by voting in the fan poll every day.

Halford was inducted with Judas Priest last year, and remains one of the many artists from the heavy music genre who feels Maiden have more than earned the right to follow suit.

"Iron Maiden's nomination is absolutely overdue," he told Metal Hammer in a recent interview. "I vote for them every day; you can do it by phone and it's dead easy. It takes you to the list of nominees, then you pick the bands you are voting for – and I pick Maiden every single day."

He added that his support would go even further: "When you're actually in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame you're given a vote as a band, and Maiden will get Priest's vote without a doubt," he stated. "That’s just what we do for each other – we've had very similar journeys in both bands, so let's make it happen for Maiden. It'd be brilliant – Black Sabbath, Priest and Maiden; what more could a metal maniac ask for?"

Maiden recently moved up to fifth place in the fan vote for class of 2023, with Halford helping them to a total of 149,540 votes at time of writing. With over 1.8 million votes cast to date, Cyndi Lauper remained in the lead with over 221,000, George Michel was second at 220,000, Warren Zevon was third at 194,000 and Soundgarden were fourth at 152,000. The top five of the 14 nominated artists will each receive a vote that counts alongside the hundreds of industry professionals who make up the majority of the decision-making panel. Fans are able to cast a vote once a day every day until April 28.

Iron Maiden may not be interested in a Rock Hall induction. "I'm really happy we're not there and I would never want to be there," singer Bruce Dickinson declared in 2018. "If we're ever inducted, I will refuse — they won't bloody be having my corpse in there."