Ritchie Blackmore Announces New 2027 Tour Dates

Ritchie Blackmore will return to the concert stage in March with a limited run of tour dates, after dealing with health issues for the past couple of years.

The Deep Purple guitar legend has six shows on tap so far with Blackmore's Night, the medieval/folk-based music project with his wife Candice Night that has been his main focus for nearly three decades.

2027 will mark the group's official 30-year anniversary, in fact. So the pair are commemorating the milestone with the concerts, which will begin Mar. 6 in Newton, N.J. and continue through Mar. 27 in Englewood, N.J.

Tickets for nearly all of the concerts will go on sale Friday (Nov. 7), though the tickets for one date in Port Washington, N.Y. will become available two days later on Monday (Nov. 9). You can see all tour dates below.

"Dust off that garb, grab your dancing shoes and get ready to sing and dance and celebrate the incredible 30 year journey of Blackmore’s Night," Candice Night wrote on her social media, as the concert information was revealed. She also shared that presale dates and information would be coming soon.

Why Ritchie Blackmore is Able to Play Live Again

The guitarist had to cancel fall tour dates in November of 2025 due to medical issues that he later explained involved "severe vertigo for days."

As he told UCR earlier this year, he was facing something he'd never dealt with before. "It was the worst thing I've ever been involved with. I've had heart problems, gout problems and pain, but vertigo is the worst thing I've ever been involved with," he said. "You're very dizzy to the point of where you have no control over any part of your body, and you just fall down, basically and you can't even think properly."

But as he shared in May, he had a plan on how he could get back to the concert stage, which involved keeping the radius of shows close to his home. Indeed, the newest dates fit the plan that he described then.

"We live on Long Island and I don't want to go hundreds of miles. Because that seems to upset my equilibrium," he explained. "It's funny, I had forgotten how I reacted when I was a child, when I was nine and 10, how I would always throw up when I was traveling. So therein lies a mystery, [But I know] that I do like to be at home. So what I'm trying to do now is do dates that are closer to home."

Blackmore's Deep Purple Reunion

One of the major highlights of 2026 happened when Ritchie rejoined his old band to perform "Smoke on the Water" during their concert in Wantagh, N.Y. It was the first time in 33 years he'd been on stage with his former mates.

"It was very moving because I went on very quickly and had to play immediately," Blackmore told Guitar Player, a few days after the reunion. "I couldn't warm up, but I wasn't there to be playing correct notes. I was there to see old friends I hadn't seen in 40 years, and we're all getting older. I think we realized it could be the last time we see each other, maybe.”

READ MORE: Watch Ritchie Blackmore Reunite With Deep Purple After 33 Years

Blackmore's Night 2027 Tour Dates

Saturday, March 6, 2027 Newton Theatre, Newton, NJ - Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 7th.

Thursday, March 11, 2027 Landmark on Main, Port Washington, NY - Tickets for sale to the general public Monday, November 9th.

Saturday, March 13, 2027 District Music Hall, Norwalk, CT - Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 7th.

Friday, March 19, 2027 Bearsville Theatre, Woodstock, NY - Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 7th.

Sunday, March 21, 2027 Suffolk Theatre, Suffolk, NY - Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 7th.

Saturday, March 27, 2027 Bergan PAC, Englewood NJ - Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 7th.