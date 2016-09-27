Rik Emmett Releases Lyric Video for ‘Human Race’ With Alex Lifeson

Rik Emmett is joined by Rush's Alex Lifeson in the just-released lyric video for "Human Race," a key track off the Triumph vet's new album RES 9.

You can watch it above.

“When Rik asked me to play on his new album, I didn’t hesitate for a second,” Lifeson said in a press release announcing the album. “He’s the consummate musician, a wonderful guitarist and a terrific person, and it’s always my pleasure to work with him any chance I can get. There is a rock purity in his songwriting and performance, and it’s just so much fun to get together and throw ideas around. He’s always so up and open for anything — even a notoriously uncooperative Rickenbacker 12-string!”

Lifeson sat in for a song called "End of the Line" too. Due on Nov. 11, RES 9 also notably features the first new music by Emmett and his former Triumph bandmates Mike Levine and Gil Moore since 1987. The album was principally recorded and mixed at Moore’s MetalWorks Studios in Mississauga, Ontario, and will be available on CD, vinyl and limited-edition red vinyl.

Emmett's main backing group on the 11-song project is called RESolution9. Guitarist Dave Dunlop and bassist and keyboardist Steve Skingley co-produced RES 9 with Emmett. Drummer Paul DeLong rounds out RESolution9. Elsewhere, Dream Theater singer James LaBrie is also featured on “I Sing” and “End of the Line.”

