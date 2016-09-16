Rik Emmett Announces New Album Featuring Triumph Reunion

Rik Emmett has finalized the details on a new album that features guest turns by members of Rush, Dream Theater and Emmett's old band Triumph. RES 9 is due on Nov. 11. You can see a complete track listing below.

“This album represents a journey through my life, and the idea behind a lot of these songs is me trying to figure out who I am, and why I’m doing what I’m doing," Emmett says in a press release announcing the album. "There’s a common thread of positivity here that ties into the records I was making 30 years ago. What did I learn from making them? You’ll hear all of that echoed in the grooves of this album.”

Emmett is joined by former Triumph bandmates Mike Levine and Gil Moore for “Grand Parade,” their first new music together since 1987. Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson plays on “Human Race” and “End of the Line,” while Dream Theater singer James LaBrie is featured on “I Sing” and “End of the Line.”

“I’ve been around the block a few times, and one of the things I like about the lyrics in ‘Human Race’ is when we get to the last verse where it says, ‘I am still this guy. I still live this.’ That’s very true,” Emmett says. “There’s also a line in there about raising a joyful noise — and I still want to do that too.”

Emmett is backed on the project by his regular touring group, RESolution9. Guitarist Dave Dunlop and bassist and keyboardist Steve Skingley co-produced RES 9 with Emmett. The album was principally recorded and mixed at Moore’s MetalWorks Studios in Mississauga, Ontario.

“It was really a pleasure to have Rik and his band at MetalWorks," Moore enthused. "And getting to see him there every day was just like the old days."

Rik Emmett & RESolution9 'RES 9' Track Listing

"Stand Still"

"Human Race" (with Alex Lifeson)

"I Sing" (with James LaBrie)

"My Cathedral"

"The Ghost of Shadow Town"

"When You Were My Baby"

"Sweet Tooth"

"Heads Up"

"Rest of My Life"

"End of the Line" (with Lifeson and LaBrie)

"Grand Parade" (with Gil Moore and Mike Levine)

