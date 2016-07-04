Rik Emmett’s New Album to Include Triumph Reunion

It is expected that Rik Emmett will release a new album at some point in 2016. Reportedly, his bandmates in Triumph, bassist Mike Levine and drummer Gil Moore, will appear. It will be the first new music from the original lineup since 1987's Surveillance.

Last week, the band posted the above picture on Facebook with the message, "Mike and Gil joined Rik in the studio for his new album!" Melodic Rock has since confirmed that they will play on three songs. They also say that Rush's Alex Lifeson and James LaBrie, the lead singer of Dream Theater, have featured in the sessions. The project is being credited to RES9, which is short for Rik Emmett Resolution 9.

After releasing nine records between 1976 and 1987, Emmett left Triumph in 1988 for a solo career, while Levine and Moore recruited Phil Xenedis to take his place for one more effort, 1993's Edge of Excess. But the band's 2007 induction into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame paved the way for them to play two dates -- the Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma -- the next year. The concert in Sweden was released as a DVD in 2012.

Beginning July 29, Emmett, along with Dave Dunlop, will begin a headlining tour of North America. The acoustic duo, who call themselves the Strung-Out Troubadours, have released four albums since 2006. Their self-titled debut won Album of the Year and Group/Duo of the Year at the Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards in 2007. You can see the tour itinerary at Emmett's website.

