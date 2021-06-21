Rick Wakeman Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman has announced a North American tour for fall that will launch in Derry, N.H., and conclude in Clearwater, Fla.

The dates start in October and end a month later. You can see the list of dates below.

The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star tour will mark the first time Wakeman has performed live since the onset of coronavirus restrictions. The dates follow-up his 2019 Grumpy Old Rock Star tour.

The upcoming shows will feature music from Wakeman's various years with Yes, along with songs from his work as a session musician (like David Bowie's "Life on Mars?") and covers of Beatles hits, all refashioned for a grand piano.

Rick Wakeman, The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star 2021 North American Tour

Oct. 14 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

Oct. 15 - Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

Oct. 16 - New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

Oct. 19 - Full River, MA @ Garde Arts Center

Oct. 22 - Huntingdon, NY @ The Paramount

Oct. 23 - New York, NY @ Concert Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture,

Oct. 24 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

Oct. 26 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall,

Oct. 27 - Wellmont Theatre, Montclair, NJ

Oct. 28 - Red Bank, NJ, The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Oct. 29 - Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

Oct. 30 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

Nov. 01 - Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

Nov. 03 - St Louis, MO @ The Sheldon

Nov. 04 - Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center Theater

Nov. 05 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

Nov. 09 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Nov. 11 - San Francisco, CA, Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Nov. 13 - El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia

Nov. 15 - Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

Nov. 17 - Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

Nov. 18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater

Nov. 19 - Clearwater, FL @ Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre