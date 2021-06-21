Rick Wakeman Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour
Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman has announced a North American tour for fall that will launch in Derry, N.H., and conclude in Clearwater, Fla.
The dates start in October and end a month later. You can see the list of dates below.
The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star tour will mark the first time Wakeman has performed live since the onset of coronavirus restrictions. The dates follow-up his 2019 Grumpy Old Rock Star tour.
The upcoming shows will feature music from Wakeman's various years with Yes, along with songs from his work as a session musician (like David Bowie's "Life on Mars?") and covers of Beatles hits, all refashioned for a grand piano.
Rick Wakeman, The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star 2021 North American Tour
Oct. 14 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
Oct. 15 - Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
Oct. 16 - New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
Oct. 19 - Full River, MA @ Garde Arts Center
Oct. 22 - Huntingdon, NY @ The Paramount
Oct. 23 - New York, NY @ Concert Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture,
Oct. 24 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
Oct. 26 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall,
Oct. 27 - Wellmont Theatre, Montclair, NJ
Oct. 28 - Red Bank, NJ, The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Oct. 29 - Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
Oct. 30 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
Nov. 01 - Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage
Nov. 03 - St Louis, MO @ The Sheldon
Nov. 04 - Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center Theater
Nov. 05 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
Nov. 09 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Nov. 11 - San Francisco, CA, Palace of Fine Arts Theatre
Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Nov. 13 - El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia
Nov. 15 - Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre
Nov. 17 - Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse
Nov. 18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater
Nov. 19 - Clearwater, FL @ Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre