Rick Wakeman Extends U.S. Farewell Tour Dates Into 2025

Rick Wakeman has added another set of U.S. dates, extending his Farewell Tour into Spring 2025 with a special appearance on the next Cruise to the Edge.

He'll play three Florida shows around the cruise, which sails out of Miami from April 4-9, 2025, on the Norwegian Gem. Wakeman will also stop in Charlotte; Charleston, South Carolina; and Nashville.

These concerts follow a busy 2024, which started with February dates dubbed the Return of the Caped Crusader. Wakeman then played the first leg of farewell shows during March and April in the U.S. and South America, followed by a second U.S. leg in October and November.

Outside of a celebrated tenure in Yes that included the career-making Fragile and Close to the Edge albums, Wakeman's solo career has been marked by sweeping concept albums like The Six Wives of Henry VIII, Journey to the Centre of the Earth, and The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. He also worked as a first-call sideman with David Bowie, Lou Reed, Al Stewart and others.

Tickets are already on sale for Wakeman's show at the Barns at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, as well as ​Cruise to the Edge. Also making onboard appearances are King Crimson's Robert Fripp, Steve Hackett and Saga, among others. Cruise stops include Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

These farewell concerts have been highlighted by the premiere of "Yessonata," a 30-minute instrumental featuring Yes themes and melodies that Wakeman presents as a sonata. Check other venues for specific on-sale information.

Rick Wakeman 2025 Tour Dates

3/27​ – Vienna, VA​​​ @ The Barns at Wolf Trap

3/28 – Charlotte, NC​​ @ Booth Playhouse at ​Blumenthal Arts Center​

3/30 – Charleston, SC​​ @ Charleston Music Hall​​

4/1 – Clearwater, FL ​​@ Capitol Theatre​

4/2 – Orlando, FL ​​​@ The Plaza Live​

4/4-9 – Miami, FL ​@ ​Cruise to the Edge

4/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL​ @ The Parker​​

4/12 – Nashville, IN​​ @ Brown County Music Center

4/13 – Columbus, OH​ @ The Southern Theatre

4/15 – Munhall, PA​ ​@ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall​

4/16 – Huntington, NY​ @ The Paramount

4/17 – Peekskill, NY​ ​@ Paramount Hudson Valley Theater