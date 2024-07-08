Rick Wakeman Adds More Dates to Final One-Man U.S. Tour

Rick Wakeman is extending his final one-man U.S. tour, with shows now set for October and November. The first leg was back in March. A complete list of new dates and venues can be found below.

"The plan is not to perform at the same venue twice throughout this period," Wakeman said in a news release, "so whatever venue you are hopefully thinking of coming to, it will be the last performance there - and I am taking this opportunity of thanking everyone and anyone who has supported me over the last 53 years!"

Outside of a tenure in Yes that included the career-making Fragile and Close to the Edge albums, Wakeman's solo career has been marked by sweeping concept albums like The Six Wives of Henry VIII, Journey to the Centre of the Earth, and The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. He's also worked as a first-call sideman with David Bowie, Lou Reed, Al Stewart and others.

Going forward, Wakeman says he's going to focus on composing, recording and collaborating with other musicians rather than touring. "I have thoroughly enjoyed performing the various one-man shows, but it's time to call it a day," Wakeman added. "I intend to throw in the best of what I have done in the past, plus a few new surprises on the way, and possibly even the odd guest joining me on the odd occasion."

These farewell concerts have been highlighted by the premiere of "Yessonata," a 30-minute instrumental featuring Yes themes and melodies that Wakeman presents as a sonata. "Yessonata" is available to purchase on vinyl at the shows.

Rick Wakeman's Fall One-Man Farewell U.S. Tour

Oct. 3 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

Oct. 4 – Fairfield, CT @ SHU Community Theater

Oct. 5 – Rahway, NJ @ Union County Performing Arts Center

Oct. 6 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Oct. 8 – Falls River, MA @ Narrows Center

Oct. 10 – Rochester, NY @ The Theater at Innovation Square

Oct. 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

Oct. 13 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

Oct. 15 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Oct. 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

Oct. 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

Oct. 20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon

Oct. 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Music Instrument Museum

Oct. 24 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom

Oct. 26 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

Oct. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Oct. 31 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre Fletcher Hill Auditorium

Nov. 2 – Landsdowne, PA @ Landsowne Theater

