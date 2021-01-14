Hear Rick Springfield Front New Version of Badfinger Song

Rick Springfield sings lead on a new version of Badfinger's 1979 song "Love Is Gonna Come at Last."

Joey Molland, who wrote the breezy power-pop tune, appears on the updated version, adding bass and vocals. Springfield also plays guitar on the slide-heavy track, which originally appeared on Badfinger's eighth LP, Airwaves.

You can hear the new song below.

“Badfinger has always been one of my all-time favorite bands," Springfield enthused in a statement. "In fact, I am often asked by journalists, ‘What is the one song you had wished you had written?’ And my answer is ‘Baby Blue.' What a perfect song! Their music was and is immortal."

The revamped "Love Is Gonna Come at Last" precedes an upcoming Badfinger album featuring fellow guest artists Todd Rundgren, former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, Matthew Sweet and Sonny Landreth. That record, their first of newly recorded material since 1981's Say No More, is due out "later this year," according to a press release. (The release did not clarify which surviving Badfinger members will appear on the LP.)

Springfield was originally booked for a co-headlining 2020 tour with Chicago, but the summer run was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Chicago currently have dates scheduled from May to December 2021, Springfield announced that he can no longer participate due to scheduling conflicts.

The singer-songwriter has kept busy in other ways. In August, he collaborated with prog-metal band Coheed and Cambria on "Jessie's Girl 2," a sequel to Springfield's 1981 hit. He recently announced a February pay-per-view stream of "Orchestrating My Life," a 12-track concert film featuring his touring band and the Santa Monica High School Symphony Orchestra.