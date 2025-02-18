Rick Buckler, Drummer for the Jam, Dead at 69

Rick Buckler, drummer for acclaimed English new wave band the Jam, has died at the age of 69.

The musician’s passing was confirmed by his former bandmates who took to social media to share their memories.

“I'm shocked and saddened by Rick's passing,” the Jam’s frontman, Paul Weller, wrote on X. “I'm thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking. To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey! We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time. My deepest sympathy to all family and friends.”

“Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs,” bassist Bruce Foxton shared in his own message. “I'm glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did. My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time."

While a cause of death has not yet been released, Buckler recently canceled a string of spoken word tour dates due to “ongoing health issues.”

Who Was Rick Buckler?

Born in Woking, England in 1955, Buckler met Weller and Foxton while all three were attending Sheerwater Secondary School. The aspiring musicians formed the Jam and initially started out covering American rock groups before finding a style all their own.

In 1977, the Jam’s debut single, “In This City,” became a Top 40 hit in the U.K. So began an impressive string for the band, which churned out 18 consecutive U.K. Top 40 singles during their five year existence. This short yet prolific period included four U.K. No. 1 hits – "Going Underground" (1980), “Start!” (1980), “Town Called Malice” (1982) and “Beat Surrender” – and six full-length studio albums.

Though they enjoyed major success in the U.K. and other parts of the world, U.S. popularity eluded the band. The Jam’s biggest American hit was 1982’s “A Town Called Malice,” which peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

Watch the Jam's Music Video for 'A Town Called Malice'

In October of ‘82, Weller announced his plan to disband the Jam. The trio played their final concert together on Dec. 11 that year.

Following the Jam’s breakup, Buckler formed a new band called Time UK. The group released three singles over a couple of years, but soon disbanded. Buckler ran his own recording studio for a while, and later turned away from the music industry entirely, instead becoming a carpenter.

In 2005, the drummer returned to performing with a new band called the Gift. Named after the Jam’s final album, the group performed material from throughout the Jam’s catalogue. In 2007, Foxton joined and the Gift was renamed From the Jam. The band toured together for four years, but broke up in 2009.

Buckler's late career highlights included overseeing several Jam-related projects. In 2015 he published his autobiography, That's Entertainment: My Life in the Jam.