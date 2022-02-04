Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Album ‘Unlimited Love’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that their 12th studio album, titled Unlimited Love, will arrive April 1.

"Our only goal is to get lost in the music,” the band explained via press release. “We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.

"We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it."

Unlimited Love was produced by Rick Rubin, who previously helmed the band’s albums Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991), Californication (1999), By The Way (2002) and Stadium Arcadium (2006). The new LP marks the first recording since the return of John Frusciante to the band’s lineup. The guitarist departed the group in 2009 and was replaced by Josh Klinghoffer, who played on 2011’s I’m With You and 2016’s The Getaway.

According to Frusciante, the new album has some classic influences. “When we started writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny 'Guitar' Watson, The Kinks, the New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others," he explained. “Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people stayed with us the whole time we were writing, and for me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other."

A full track list for Unlimited Love can be found below. The album’s first single, “Black Summer,” is out now.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, 'Unlimited Love' track list

1. “Black Summer”

2. “Here Ever After”

3. “Aquatic Mouth Dance”

4. “Not the One”

5. “Poster Child”

6. “The Great Apes”

7. “It's Only Natural”

8. “She's a Lover”

9. “These Are The Ways”

10. “Whatchu Thinkin'”

11. “Bastards of Light”

12. “White Braids & Pillow Chair”

13. “One Way Traffic”

14. “Veronica”

15. “Let 'Em Cry”

16. “The Heavy Wing”

17. “Tangelo”