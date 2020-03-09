Ratt, Skid Row, Slaughter and Tom Keifer Announce Tour

The Big Rock Summer tour will see Ratt, Tom Keifer from Cinderella, Skid Row and Slaughter sharing a stage in venues across the U.S.

“We’re looking forward to layin’ it down on the Big Rock Summer Tour," Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy enthused in a news release. "The band is firing on all cylinders and more than ready for the shows with some great bands. Let the games begin!”

They'll begin on June 3 at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater in Farmingville, N.Y. and end Sept. 19 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Keifer and Slaughter will not make the Sept. 5 date at the Nebraska State Fair, while Kiefer is bowing out of the next night in Denver. Quiet Riot will perform on both nights instead. You can a trailer and dates below; more shows are to be announced in the future.

“We are celebrating 30 years of kick-ass rock with Ratt, Skid Row and Slaughter this summer," Keifer gushed, "and promise to bring a 100 percent live, loud, leave it all on the stage, #keiferband-style rock show in every city the Big Rock Summer Tour comes to! See y’all at the show!”

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan is similarly excited. “This is more than an incredible summer tour with four killer bands and three decades of hits," he said. "It’s a traveling rock and roll circus with friends we’ve known for more than 30 years! And we are ready to tear shit up!”

Tickets for all shows go on sale beginning at 10AM local time on Friday (March 13). Full details can be found at the tour's website.

“Unleash three decades of killer music and let the soundtrack of the summertime begin," Slaughter added. "We’re looking forward to lighting up the stage with all the bands and you rock and roll maniacs! Get loud! Get crazy! And get ready for the big rock summer tour! It’s gonna be one wild ride!”

The Big Rock Summer Tour Dates

June 3 – Farmingville, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

June 6 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

June 9 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

June 10 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

June 12 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 13 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands PAC (CMAC)

June 14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 27 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug. 28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 29 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 1 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

Sept. 5 – Grand Island, NE @ Nebraska State Fair *

Sept. 6 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver **

Sept. 8 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live - Moody Theater

Sept. 9 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah State Fair / Days of 47 Arena

Sept. 18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

Sept. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium



