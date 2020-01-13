Ratt, Fozzy Added to Kiss Kruise X Lineup

The lineup for Kiss’s tenth annual Kiss Kruise is starting to take shape, with Ratt and Fozzy getting added to a bill that already includes Queensryche.

Ratt is best-known for their ‘80s glam metal hits including “Round and Round” and “Lay it Down.” The multi-platinum selling group broke up in the early ‘90s but has enjoyed several reunions in the years since. Only vocalist Stephen Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier remain from the band’s classic lineup.

Fozzy, meanwhile, is the heavy metal outfit fronted by professional wrestler Chris Jericho. The group has released seven studio albums since its formation in 1999, with the most recent, Judas, arriving in 2017.

Both bands took to social media to announce their involvement in the cruise, with Fozzy adding that they’re “so stoked” to be joining Kiss on the high seas.

Kiss Kruise X will take place Oct. 30 through Nov. 4, departing from Miami and featuring stops in Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras. The five-day event is a celebration of all things Kiss, with multiple performances, autograph sessions, question and answer discussions, special guests and more. Ticketing information -- including pre-sale sign-up -- can be found here.

Notable moments from the 2019 Kiss Kruise included an appearance by former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, the revelation that a Kiss biopic is in the works and an announcement regarding the date and location of Kiss’ final performance, the culmination of their End of the Road tour.

Speaking of touring, the band will be busy throughout 2020 with ongoing performances all over the globe. Kiss' worldwide trek begins Feb. 1 and includes David Lee Roth as opening act for the North American dates.