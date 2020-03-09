Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings Reveal U.S. Dates

Ex-Guess Who members Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings will embark on their first shows together in 10 years.

The Together Again, Live in Concert tour kicks off this summer in North America with the June 11 opener at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ont. They'll play six dates in the Midwest from June 13-21, before heading back up to Canada for a month-long trek. Tickets for the Canadian shows, which was previously announced, are already on sale. The U.S. portion will go on sale this Friday, March 13. Check out the dates below and get full details at their website.

"The timing for this seems right for both of us," Bachman tells Billboard. "And as time goes by, I find that to me and Burton and all the fans, the songs mean more and more and more. The songs seem more relevant to about four or five decades of fans, from teenage kids to people in their 70s and 80s. That's an amazing thing."

The duo rose to international fame in 1969 as members of the Guess Who. Bachman left in 1970, forming Bachman-Turner Overdrive shortly thereafter. Cummings departed in 1975 for a solo career. They reunited from 1979 until 1983, and again from 1999 to 2003. This tour will feature music from all phases of their careers.

The current incarnation of the Guess Who includes only one member of their classic lineup, drummer Garry Peterson, and Cummings believes it's not the same as seeing the two of them.

"There are one or two fake Guess Who bands out there," he says. "There have been a couple of different aggregations of BTO without Randy. I think it's nice the real guys are going out now. Randy and I are the guys who wrote and sang the famous songs. People know the difference. They go see the fake Guess Who and they're very disappointed that there's not one guy who played on the records. There's something to be said for the real guys going out. It's more valuable every year that Randy and I can go out and do these songs together. People are very excited about this, and it makes Randy and me excited."

These dates will coincide with the release of The Bachman Cummings Collection, a seven-disc box set comprised of the their work in the Guess Who and select tracks from their other projects. Full details have yet to be announced.

Bachman Cummings 2020 North America Tour Dates

June 11 – Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

June 13 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 14 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

June 17 – Tama, IA Meskwaki @ Bingo Casino Hotel

June 18 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

June 20 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theater

June 21 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

June 27 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ UNITE 150 Concert

June 28 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre

June 30 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre

July 3 – Medicine Hat, Alberta @ Canalta Centre

July 6 – Victoria, British Columbia @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

July 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

July 9 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

July 14 – Moncton, New Brunswick @ Avenir Centre

July 15 – Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre

July 17 – St John's, Newfoundland @ Mile One Centre

July 19 – Summerside, Prince Edward Island @ Credit Union Place

July 21 – St Catharines, Ontario @ Meridian Centre

July 22 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

July 24 – Kemptville, Ontario @ Kemptville Live Music Festival

July 27 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 29 – Montreal, Quebec @ Place des Arts

Aug. 8 – Grand Forks, British Columbia @ Canada Rock Fest



