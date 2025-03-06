Burton Cummings isn't worried about the Guess Who being snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I don’t think about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Cummings told Cleveland.com in a recent interview. “It’s not a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Madonna is in there. It’s not rock ‘n’ roll. So I don’t lose any sleep. I’m not concerned about it, believe me. I don’t lose any sleep about it."

The Guess Who, which also featured future Bachman Turner Overdrive star Randy Bachman, were one of the most successful Canadian bands of the early '70s thanks to hits such as "American Woman," "These Eyes" an "No Time."

The Guess Who has been eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1991 but have yet to have even been nominated.

Cummings is currently focused on his solo career, touring behind his most recent album, 2024's A Few Good Moments. You can get information on his concert schedule at his official website.

Burton Cummings Celebrates the End of the Guess Who Legal Battle

He also ended a long legal battle against a former bandmate who was using the Guess Who name. Cummings took the drastic legal act of terminating the rights agreements to the band's biggest songs, preventing anyone from performing them live without risking legal trouble for the venue. He and Bachman were triumphant and now control the Guess Who name.

“The bad times are over,” Cumming enthuses. “The songs have never gone away, but now there’s no more fake Guess Who. People in the States realize I’m the guy that sang the songs and wrote most of them. So now I’m back in America, singing my own songs, and the reaction has been tremendous so far. I’m very happy with the way things are going.”

Even if the Rock Hall never beckons, Cummings has received plenty of honors from his home country, including the Order of Canada and the Order of Manitoba, plus a theater and community center in his hometown of Winnipeg that is named after him.

“Y’know, I have people coming to see me and emailing me from all over the world," he concludes. "So why would I be worried about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?”