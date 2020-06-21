Quiet Riot Cancel Socially Distanced Show Over ‘Health Concerns’

Quiet Riot have canceled their appearance at a "socially distanced" July 4 concert, citing "serious health concerns" according to show's Facebook event page. Molly Hatchet and Blackfoot will still perform at the event, set for the Magic Springs Theme and Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Though Quiet Riot haven't given any further details regarding the cancelation, it's worth noting that drummer Frankie Banali has been battling stage IV pancreatic cancer for 14 months. On Monday, the percussionist was admitted to an emergency room in Woodland Hills, Calif. and shared a health update via his personal Facebook page.

"I have an infection that needs to be dealt with along with several procedures that need to be addressed," Banali wrote. "Hopefully this 'Disneyland' visit will not be too long and I can return home to make my green tea… do my flower arrangements, work on my art and get into my usual home quarentine [sic] trouble…. My sincere thanks to everyone for their love, well wishes, prayers and concern! I know you all rock…. but you already knew that!"

Quiet Riot are one of several classic rock artists plotting a live return during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, Dokken announced a pair of shows — July 17 in Roanoke, Va., July 18 in Hot Springs, Ark. — featuring Winger/Whitesnake guitarist Reb Beach as a special guest. Meanwhile, Ace Frehley recently plotted a series of dates for August, September, October and December.

While bands continue to navigate the tricky pandemic landscape, President Trump held his first rally since March on Saturday at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Okla. Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum vented his frustration that evening, tweeting, “Musicians aren’t allowed to work and tour but our president can throw a Rally to 20k people in an Arena?? I’m very confused!!! @POTUS can you explain?”