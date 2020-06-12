Ace Frehley Announces August Return to Live Performances

Ace Frehley will return to the concert stage in August.

Tickets go on sale today for the former Kiss guitarist's Aug. 7 show at the Robins Theatre in Warren, Ohio. His Facebook page also lists an Aug. 6 date at Jergels in Warrendale, Penn., with three more concerts scheduled for fall.

You can see Frehley's complete tour itinerary below.

According to SetList.fm, Frehley's last live show took place on Dec. 14, 2019, at the Token Lounge in Westland, Mich. That was a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic completely shut down all live events in North America.

With states now beginning to relax regulations on mass gatherings, it's becoming possible for venues to hold live events again. The Robins Theatre Facebook page lists the safety precautions being taken for the concert.

"After an unplanned break, the Robins Theatre is preparing to reopen in compliance with the Responsible RestartOhio guidelines as set forth by the Ohio Department of Health," it notes. "As we move forward, the safety of those who enter the facility is at the forefront of our efforts. As you may already know our restrooms are completely touch-less. Additionally, an electrostatic deep cleaning of the entire theater will be performed before we open, we have installed plexiglass at the concession area as well as hand-sanitizing stations at the entrance of the theater and all of our restrooms. Seating will be within the social distancing requirement. Ushers and concession workers will be required to wear protective masks, as well as gloves, to ensure the safety of all of our patrons. A UV cleaning will be performed in addition to our conventional cleaning after each show. A free face mask will be provided to those who want one."

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Frehley also revealed he's been using his pandemic-mandated downtime to start work on a new studio album, which will be his first collection of original material since 2018's Spaceman. He's already completed work on Origins, Vol. 2, a second collection of cover songs that's still awaiting a release date.

Ace Frehley 2020 Tour Dates

Aug. 6 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

Aug. 7 - Warren, OH @ Robins Theatre

Sept. 18 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 10 - Lawrenceburg, IN @ Lawrenceburg Event Center

Oct. 23 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec. 31- Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund