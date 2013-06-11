Geoff Tate Teases Possibility of Adding K.K. Downing to Live Queensryche Lineup

Geoff Tate's Queensryche has changed its lineup so many times that it's hard to keep track of who's in the band at any given moment -- and as it turns out, that's exactly the way Tate likes it.

"I like working with different people," explained Tate during a recent interview with Metal Kaoz. In fact, he added, "I don’t ever want to be in a band again -- a band that sticks together through thick and thin and all that." (Man, is he going to regret saying all this stuff if / when the original Queensryche reunites.)

Given Tate's ongoing war with his old mates in the other Queensryche, it's easy to understand why he might be feeling a little cynical about the idea of a true "band" -- but as he later insisted, it's about more than that. "I want to constantly be changing it up to make it interesting and different," he added. "I want to play with as many great players as I possibly can – because I can."

One of those great players could end up being K.K. Downing, Judas Priest's former (and ostensibly retired) guitarist. "I can call up K.K. Downing and say, ‘Ken, you’ve got time, two weeks in November, to play a short tour?’" Tate pointed out. "I can do that; and why not?"