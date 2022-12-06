Queensryche Plots 2023 Tour With Marty Friedman and Trauma
Queensryche has announced a 2023 U.S. tour in support of their latest album, Digital Noise Alliance, with support from ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman and Cliff Burton's pre-Metallica band Trauma.
The trek launches on March 3 in Orlando, Fla., and wraps on April 16 in St. Petersburg, Fla. You can see the full list of dates below.
"We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance!" Queensryche shared in a statement. "This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you! Come on out and let's have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!"
In conjunction with the tour announcement, Queensryche has also released a new video for the Digital Noise Alliance song "Sicdeth," which you can watch below.
"'Sicdeth' is an abstract tale about convicted killers and the fallout of those attached on both sides," singer Todd La Torre explained in a statement. "How can the victims' and the assailants' families overcome such pain? The inmate now has only their mind with which to escape. The song lyrics discreetly touch on the very polarizing convicted murderer Jodi Arias. The video, however, was more tailored to the Aileen Wuornos case."
Queensryche released Digital Noise Alliance, their 16th album, in October. They just finished supporting Judas Priest on the latest leg of their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour.
Queensryche 'Digital Noise Alliance' 2023 U.S. Tour
March 3 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
March 3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
March 5 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
March 7 - Destin, FL @ Club LA
March 9 - San Antonio, TX @ The Vibes Event Center
March 10 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
March 11 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
March 12 - Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
March 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
March 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
March 17 - El Cajon, CA @ House Of Blues
March 21 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
March 22 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
March 24 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
March 25 - Kansas City, KS @ Knuckleheads Saloon
March 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
March 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
March 29 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
March 31 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
April 1 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
April 2 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
April 4 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
April 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
April 7 - Boston, MA @ The Palladium
April 8 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
April 10 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
April 11 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
April 12 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
April 14 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
April 16 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live