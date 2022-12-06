Queensryche Plots 2023 Tour With Marty Friedman and Trauma

Queensryche has announced a 2023 U.S. tour in support of their latest album, Digital Noise Alliance, with support from ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman and Cliff Burton's pre-Metallica band Trauma.

The trek launches on March 3 in Orlando, Fla., and wraps on April 16 in St. Petersburg, Fla. You can see the full list of dates below.

"We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance!" Queensryche shared in a statement. "This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you! Come on out and let's have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!"

In conjunction with the tour announcement, Queensryche has also released a new video for the Digital Noise Alliance song "Sicdeth," which you can watch below.

"'Sicdeth' is an abstract tale about convicted killers and the fallout of those attached on both sides," singer Todd La Torre explained in a statement. "How can the victims' and the assailants' families overcome such pain? The inmate now has only their mind with which to escape. The song lyrics discreetly touch on the very polarizing convicted murderer Jodi Arias. The video, however, was more tailored to the Aileen Wuornos case."

Queensryche released Digital Noise Alliance, their 16th album, in October. They just finished supporting Judas Priest on the latest leg of their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour.

Queensryche 'Digital Noise Alliance' 2023 U.S. Tour

March 3 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

March 3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

March 5 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

March 7 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

March 9 - San Antonio, TX @ The Vibes Event Center

March 10 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

March 11 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

March 12 - Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center

March 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

March 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

March 17 - El Cajon, CA @ House Of Blues

March 21 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

March 22 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

March 24 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

March 25 - Kansas City, KS @ Knuckleheads Saloon

March 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

March 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

March 29 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

March 31 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

April 1 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

April 2 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

April 4 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

April 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

April 7 - Boston, MA @ The Palladium

April 8 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

April 10 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

April 11 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

April 12 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

April 14 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

April 16 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live