Queen Miracle Express Lego Set Could Become Reality

A Lego version of the Miracle Express train from Queen’s “Breakthru” video could go on sale if the fan who created it receives enough votes.

Adam Hickey recreated the locomotive, along with figures representing each member of the band plus actress Deborah Leng, and submitted it to the Lego Ideas platform, where others can vote for it. He’s received nearly 8,000 nods so far; if he gets to 10,000, a team of Lego experts will consider it for manufacture.

“The set would feature the main locomotive, a GWR 2884 Class 2-8-0 steam locomotive with tender, which would be compatible with Lego motors much like the Emerald Night,” Hickey noted in his item description. “It would also feature the main stage flatbed carriage where the band performs during the video, along with flags, sound speakers and Roger Taylor’s drum kit. Also included are five minifigures: Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, Roger Taylor and Debbie Leng as the mysterious masked woman.”

He added that Queen are his "all-time favorite band, and it would be awesome to have them depicted in Lego. With the Miracle Express, we can recapture the band in all their glory, with the added benefit of having another steam locomotive with unique decals added to the Lego City layout. Imagine the band chugging around your tracks with music blaring out as your minifigures watch from the sidelines.”

Watch Queen's 'Breakthru' Video

“Breakthru” was written by Mercury and Taylor, and appeared on Queen’s 13th album, The Miracle, in 1989. The video was shot over two days at a preserved railway in England. Due to the fact that the Miracle Express was traveling at up to 60 mph while the band performed on the open carriage, the members reportedly insured themselves for £2 million against injury.

Last year, a Lego set based on Queen's video for "I Want to Break Free" reached the 10,000 support mark and is now being considered for production. The team will make its final decision whether or not to make and sell the set sometime this month.