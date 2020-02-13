Watch Queen Brave Torrential Rains for ‘Wettest Gig’ Ever

Queen + Adam Lambert pushed forward through a heavy rainstorm earlier today in Brisbane, Australia, for what Brian May called the "wettest gig [they've] ever played."

The guitarist documented the performance, staged at the city's Suncorp Stadium, with a clip of "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" on social media. The footage shows May nailing the song's heavy guitar solo as Lambert belts the hook from underneath a twirling umbrella.

You can watch the clip below.

"Jeeez. ... Probably the wettest gig we ever played," May wrote on Instagram after the show. "All the weather forecasts -- even on the day -- were completely, utterly wrong ... it changes everything, of course, and just plain endurance becomes a big part of the evening. But we were prepared to a degree. And somehow the sharing of this insane occasion breeds a strong feeling of brother and sisterhood! And adding in a strong sense of humor the night became very special."

He continued, "Thanks folks -- in all that torrential rain, I don’t think one person relinquished their post! ... And yes I did play my original Red Special tonight -- I would never play a gig without her. And yes she and I both got very wet -- and yes -- it’s not good for either of us! But the Show Must Go On -- and it was worth it to see those happy faces."

May also referenced a pre-gig Instagram video in which he sarcastically brushed off the inclement weather. "Rain? What rain?" he said in that clip, laughing. "Yeah, just what we need for an outdoor gig. Love it. Well, we will be fine somehow." In that same post, he thanked fans for their support after being "ambushed" by a news cameraman.

Two days before the Brisbane show, Queen covered Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" during a concert in Dunedin, New Zealand.